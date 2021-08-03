‘Freedom Day’: Nicola Sturgeon confirms Covid-19 lockdown restriction to end

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed ‘Freedom Day’ in Scotland will go ahead next week in her latest Covid-19 update.

The move will see the end of Level 0 restrictions in Scotland, with the last remaining coronavirus lockdown rules removed.

But the First Minister did set out a number of “mitigation measures” which would remain in place.

Changes to self-isolation rules for those identified as close contacts were also announced.

It will mean that, for the first time since March last year, there will be no restrictions on the number of people who can meet together at once.

The limits on gatherings between households will also be relaxed, with no limit on the total number of households that can meet at once.

Nicola Sturgeon announces new Covid rules in Freedom Day update

Nightclubs are also scheduled to be allowed to reopen, currently the only sector not allowed to do so.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament during her Covid update, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ change.

She said that the data and progress with vaccination in Scotland allowed for the final changes to be made.

But the First Minister stressed caution was still necessary, and some rules like those on face coverings would continue.

She said it was likely that face coverings indoors would be required in law for some time to come, even as the new rules come into force next week.

Other variations include the continued emphasis on home working, with a gradual return to offices stressed to employers by the government.

Organisers of outdoor events of over 5,000, and indoor events involving more than 2,000, will also still require permission.

The First Minister added: “The move beyond level 0 will entail the lifting of most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions – most notably, on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings.

“It also means that from 9 August, no venues will be legally required to close.”

The new lockdown rules will come into place next week from August 9, Ms Sturgeon confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon added: “Declaring freedom from, or victory over, this virus is premature.

“The harm the virus can do, including through the impact of long Covid, should not be underestimated.

“Its ability to mutate may yet pose us real challenges.”

New self-isolation rules

There will be a change to the self-isolation rules for those who have received two doses of the vaccine.

Those who have been vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate for 10 days if they are identified as a close contact.

New Covid cases confirmed as rules relax

Nicola Stugeon also updated parliament on the latest coronavirus cases in Scotland. She reported 1,016 new cases, including 26 in Dundee.

A further 69 cases were reported in Fife, whilst Perth and Kinross saw 12 new infections.

Across Scotland, 406 people are receiving treatment in hospital for the virus, whilst 61 are in intensive care.

Nicola Sturgeon said this was a reduction on previous weeks, with the number of people in intensive care gradually declining.

“Thankfully, the number of people in hospital with Covid is also falling – in the last two weeks it has reduced from 529 to 406.

“And the number of people in intensive care seems to now be declining gradually as well.

“This is all good news. And it demonstrates the value of taking a careful and steady approach to easing restrictions.

“Another reason for this progress is, of course, the continued success of the vaccination programme.”

On physical distancing, the First Minister said: “Even though the law will not stipulate physical distancing, we will continue to advise the public that – especially indoors – keeping a safe distance from people in other households and avoiding crowded places will minimise risk.”

Vaccine update

The First Minister also stressed the ongoing importance of vaccination and encouraged people to take up the offer.

She said take up of the vaccine had been “exceptional”, with 72% of over 18 years now having received two doses of the vaccine.

But she said there was more to do amongst 18-29 years: “Take up has been good but we want it to be better.

“That’s why we are deploying drop in clinics across Scotland,” Nicola Sturgeon said.

She also said there would be updated advice in the coming days about vaccination in younger groups.

“The vaccination programme will continue for some time to come. But it has already saved many lives, and achieved a huge amount of success.

“I am grateful to everybody who has helped deliver it.”

Meanwhile, preparation is also underway for booster vaccinations in the autumn.