Free wifi on Dundee Waterfront won’t begin until 2020 at earliest

Council bosses have finally put out a tender to bring free wifi to the city centre but visitors will not be able to log on until March next year at the earliest.

Dundee City Council is seeking experienced tech firms to install equipment that will provide free public internet connections at the Waterfront and in the city centre.

The local authority also wants a testbed installed in order to try out superfast 5G mobile internet services in the near future.

The bidding process for the £500,000 deal closes at the end of this month and the successful bidder is expected to have the system ready to go at the Waterfront in a year’s time.

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson, a prominent advocate for free public wifi in the city, has welcomed the “long-promised” development.

He said: “I have been speaking with council officers and following this very closely for quite some time because I want to see it put into place as soon as possible.

“I’m obviously very pleased to see this next step, which I’m clearly hoping means the process is now very much under way.

“Procurement is obviously necessary to ensure best value but the bottom line is that hopefully people will now see the long- promised public wifi for the area.

“I hope it is something we can build on in future.

“It is a long time coming, but good news that we’re finally seeing some progress.”

Initially, free public internet for the Waterfront was meant to be in place for the opening of V&A Dundee last September.

However, the project hit a snag when council officers flagged up concerns over the scale of the plan, which has now been scaled back.

The revised plan targets the city centre area around High Street and the Waterfront.

The council wants public wifi within the Waterfront up and running by the end of March next year – with coverage then rolling out to the city centre (Development Area 1 on the above map) and Waterfront Place (Development Area 1A).

Documents included with the council’s briefing reveal long-term intentions for its plans to bring free internet to Dundonians.

Whoever successfully bids for the contract will hold on to it for seven years, with an option of extending it by another three.

While public wifi is a common feature of many cities in Scotland, 5G connections are still in their infancy. When up and running 5G will offer theoretical speeds dozens of times faster than existing 4G mobile connections.

The UK Government wants to see 5G rolled out to the majority of the population by 2025.