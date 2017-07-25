Free public Wi-Fi in Dundee has taken a step closer, it has been revealed.

A working group involving Dundee City Council and the Scottish Futures Trust — which invests in public infrastructure — met earlier this year in an effort to drive it forward.

Now work is taking place in order to try to release funding which would see public Wi-Fi rolled out as part of the Waterfront redevelopment.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson has previously led calls for free internet access in the city centre and sought an update on the project from Greg Colgan, director of corporate services,

Mr Colgan told him: “The Wi-Fi project links with the Waterfront development.

“Technical experts within Scottish Futures Trust are now working with us on the procurement of Wi-Fi, including the specification and possible providers. This is a necessity in order to release the funds available from the Growth Accelerator Model.

“We have just started this process and a business case is being worked on by both Scottish Futures Trust and the council to be presented at the Growth Accelerator Executive Board for authorisation prior to tendering for the procurement of Wi-Fi.”

He said he was working to establish how long it might take for the project to get up and running, with a report set to go before councillors in the near future.

Mr Macpherson said: “Going back as far as 2014, I highlighted the need for Dundee to progress free public Wi-Fi for the city centre.

“Many cities are discovering free Wi-Fi is a good way to attract more visitors.

“Already local businesses from coffee shops, hotels and restaurants, churches and bars are among the locations discovering the value of offering free wireless but a city centre- wide Wi-Fi facility would be a boon for Dundee.

“It is reassuring the working group with the Scottish Futures Trust, whose remit is to deliver a free Wi-Fi offering for Dundee City Centre and the Waterfront area, is beginning to make progress. I want to see momentum behind this and delivery of free public Wi-Fi for Dundee as soon as possible.

“We should also be looking pro-actively at free Wi-Fi offerings for our bigger district shopping centres, like Perth Road, Broughty Ferry and Lochee, as examples.”