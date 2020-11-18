Free tickets for kids and Football Memories for people with Alzheimer’s: Exciting plans for new Arbroath FC Community Trust

An Angus football club have launched a new trust which it hopes will “support the local community and help it thrive”.

The creation of the Arbroath FC Community Trust will provide a strategic hub within the community that supports activities for local people.

The club have enjoyed success in recent years under manager Dick Campbell, winning promotion to the Championship (see video below) and retaining their place in the league last season.

© SNS Group

Now they want to build on their consistency on the pitch to provide help for the local community.

Shelley Hague, who will act as the chair of the new trust, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Arbroath and the work that can now be delivered under the banner of Arbroath FC Community Trust.

“This new organisation will make a difference for local people and Angus as a whole.

“The football team already provide support to a number of diverse groups. Among many other efforts they participate in the SPFL Trust 4-4-2 Reading Challenge, where children are encouraged to read and are provided free tickets to matches.

“With sponsorship of their Young Lichties Club, the club have provided free memberships to include children who would not otherwise be able to attend matches.

“The Football Memories in association with Alzheimer Scotland have meetings at the club, where former players and others help participants to reminisce about old games and other fond football memories.

“The new charity will continue this great work and will be targeting further projects that improve health, education, fitness and general wellbeing while promoting community spirit and inclusion of all.”

Over the coming months, trustees of the Community Trust will continue the development of the new programme, speaking to people in the local area and gathering their views on where the club could help.

The trust will look to support Arbroath FC as it encourages health and wellbeing in the local community, as well as promoting different football pathways and SFA initiatives.

© SYSTEM

Arbroath FC Chairman Mike Caird added: “The formation of the Arbroath FC Community Trust has been a long term vision of the club directors to help us continue to enhance the close relationship we have with all of our supporters and enable us to continue to provide the vital projects we do at the club and for the wider community.”

Scottish FA Regional Manager Kevin Lee added: “We believe Arbroath FCCT will provide great benefits to the community of Arbroath not just from a social perspective but from a football development perspective too.

“Working in collaboration with the wider Arbroath football family, one of the key aims is to enhance participation pathways and promote lifelong participation of our beautiful game.”