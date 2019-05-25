Free tennis sessions in Dundee will help the search for next Andy Murray

The search for the next Andy Murray will continue this weekend with free tennis sessions on offer at a city park.

With participation in tennis continuing to rise in Scotland thanks largely to the three time major winner, Tennis Scotland, the country’s governing body for the sport, is embarking on another participation drive as the summer season approaches.

Tomorrow at Dawson Park’s courts off Caenlochan Road, Broughty Ferry, free sessions will be available from 1-3pm for people new to tennis or regular players.

Those attending can meet and speak to coaches and find out about the coaching sessions available at the venue throughout the summer, for juniors and adults, including Tennis for Kids, Mini Tennis, Tennis Kids Club, Tennis Tuesdays and Adult Coaching. All equipment is provided.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “Tennis Scotland is thrilled to be able to work with schools, clubs and local authorities to deliver such a large-scale programme of free tennis tasters for schoolchildren across the country.

“For many, this will be their first experience of the sport so it’s important that the sessions are high energy and inspirational to encourage them and make that first experience as enjoyable as possible.”

To register or for details of all open days across Scotland this year visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/OpenDays.