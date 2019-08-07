Free stands for employers at jobs fair as Dundee councillor urges people to get involved

Organisers of an upcoming jobs and skills fair have issued a call for employers with vacancies to get involved.

Dundee City Council is hosting the fair, along with Dundee and Angus College, Skills Development Scotland, JobCentre Plus and Developing the Young Workforce Dundee and Angus, at the Caird Hall on Thursday September 26.

The organisers hope to attract a range of employers to take part in the event.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “The great thing about the Jobs and Skills Fair is that it is a win-win for everyone who takes part.

“People looking for work can meet directly with employers with current vacancies and businesses have an opportunity to get face to face with someone who can do a good job for them.

“We already have more than 30 national and local employers with immediate vacancies signed up to be at the Caird Hall, as well as skills and training providers who can help people develop their employability.”

Dundee City Council is offering employers who have the most attractive stand to jobseekers the chance to win a night for two people in the Sleeperz Hotel along with breakfast.

Employers with vacancies who would like to take a free stand at the fair should contact helen@ ideasinpartnership.co.uk.