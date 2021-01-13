Free school meal payments are being made to qualifying families across Dundee during the new lockdown.

Around 6,000 children will be covered by the scheme which is paying £27 per qualifying child for the period covering January 7 to January 22.

Those eligible are nursery children included on a housing benefit/ council tax reduction claim and pupils in primary 1-3 who receive the school clothing grant.

Payments will be made for pupils from P4 to S6 based on free school meal entitlement.

Children and families services convener, Councillor Stewart Hunter, said: “I am pleased that this scheme is continuing, as I know this made a big difference to families across our city.

“We know the impact that these payments have made to many families, with several parents getting in touch with us to share their appreciation of this valuable support while schools are closed to most pupils.”