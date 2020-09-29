Free school meal payments to qualifying families in Dundee to cover upcoming October holidays

Free school meal payments are being made to qualifying Dundee families with children in primary and secondary school to cover the October holiday as part of the city’s efforts to combat the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

The original scheme which began at the start of lockdown was extended over the summer holidays and into the first week of term.

However, the city council has been able to maximise the grants provided by the Scottish Government to ensure payments are made for qualifying primary and secondary pupils for the two-week autumn holiday, which begins on Monday.

Families of almost 6,000 children eligible for free school meals are receiving the payments directly to their bank accounts.

The first one-off payment of £22.50 will be made today and further payments will be made to all qualifying families with eligible children as soon as possible thereafter.

Eligibility is for pupils in P1-3 who receive the school clothing grant. Payments will be made for pupils from P4 to S6 based on free school meals entitlement.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families service convener said: “I am pleased that we have been able to extend the scheme to cover the October break as I know this made a big difference to families through lockdown and the summer holidays.

“We know the impact that these payments have made to many families, with several parents getting in touch with us to share their appreciation of this valuable support.”