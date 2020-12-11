Free school meal payments for Dundee families for Christmas holiday period

Free school meal payments are being made to qualifying Dundee families to cover the Christmas holiday.

Around 6,000 children will be covered by the scheme, which will pay £11.25 per child per week of the holiday directly to family bank accounts.

Eligibility is for nursery children included on a housing benefit/council tax reduction claim and pupils in P1 to P3 who receive the school clothing grant.

Payments will be made for pupils from P4 to S6 based on free school meal entitlement.

Dundee City Council nurseries and schools will be closed for the fortnight holiday from noon on Wednesday December 23. Lessons will resume on Thursday January 7 2021.

Children and families service convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I am pleased that this scheme is covering the Christmas break as I know this made a big difference to families through lockdown and the summer and October holidays.

“We know the impact that these payments have made to many families, with several parents getting in touch with us to share their appreciation of this valuable support.

“This has been a tough year for people, but especially for our most vulnerable families.”

Arrangements are also being put in place between the council’s children and families service and NHS Tayside’s public health team should coronavirus contact tracing be needed into the holiday period for any nursery or school related cases.