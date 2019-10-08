Free sanitary products to be made available in public buildings across Dundee

Free sanitary products will be available in public buildings across Dundee, as part of the council’s commitment to tackling period poverty.

Dundee City Council received funding from the Scottish Government to expand the current provision of free sanitary products in schools to the wider community.

Free sanitary products have been available in schools since 2018, and the new initiative will see products become available in 40 public buildings across the city.

This will include community centres, libraries and sports and leisure facilities.

The sanitary products, including tampons and pads, will be available within toilet facilities and will be signposted by posters and stickers.

Women are invited to take as much or as little as they need.

This is part of the council’s commitment to addressing poverty and inequalities across Dundee.

Maureen Hood, Leisure and Culture Information Services section leader, said: “We are proud to support this initiative to ensure no-one is disadvantaged because they can’t afford to buy sanitary products.

“Libraries have always been a safe and welcoming space for all, so we are well placed to provide this service in a sensitive and dignified way.”

Dundee City Council fairness spokeswoman, Councillor Lynne Short, said: “We want to remove stigma around period poverty, and make sure that those that really need sanitary products will be able to get them free of charge.

“Research shows us that one in five women in Scotland who are living in poverty cannot afford to buy sanitary products.

“Period poverty is completely unacceptable in this day and age. Women should not be penalised because of their periods.”

Further properties will be added over the next year following a period of public consultation.

See our map below which shows the premises across the city where you can access these free sanitary products