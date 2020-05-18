Free parking at Ninewells to be extended until September amid Covid-19 pandemic

Free parking for staff, visitors and patients at Ninewells hospital is to be extended until September.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman made the announcement earlier this afternoon at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavrius briefing.

The hospital is one of three PFI hospitals across Scotland to have its parking charges suspended.

Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary will also have their charges dropped until later this year.

Ms Freeman said: “I want to once again thank all our health and social care staff for their ongoing extraordinary efforts as we face this pandemic. Because of them, the NHS remains open.

“The staff of the NHS should not experience any unnecessary difficulties whilst they continue to go above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the end of March, I confirmed car park providers at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital had agreed to remove car parking charges for staff, visitors and patients for three months, and I’m pleased to announce this provision will be extended for a further three months until the end of September.

“Our health and safety are their top priorities, and so it’s important we remove any barriers that get in their way.”

Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contracts are financial arrangements where a private firm is involved in the up-front costs of financing a public sector project.

The former Labour/Liberal Democrat coalition government at Holyrood was in talks with what was then the Tayside University Hospital Trust and the parking company Indigo Parking in 1998.

A 30-year private finance contract with Indigo, now known as Saba Parking, was put in place, to charge motorists at Ninewells until 2028.