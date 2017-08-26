Free online video game course to be launched

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Abertay University in Dundee, alongside social learning platform FutureLearn, has launched its first free online course in gaming.

Game Design and Development: A Bit-by-Bit History of Video Game Music will be the university’s inaugural course on the FutureLearn platform and its first to offer free online education.

The course will plug learners into the world of video game music.

It is aimed at anyone interested in game design and development, including those who are considering studying it at university and entering the games industry.

It will also appeal to anyone interested in electronic or gaming music, movie soundtracks, and video games.

It is open for enrolment now and starts on September 18.