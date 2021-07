Fees to learn a musical instrument in school have been scrapped by the Scottish Government, following in the footsteps of Dundee’s example.

The government has committed more than £7 million funding over the next academic year, meaning schoolchildren can receive free music tuition when lessons resume after summer.

Before the announcement, Dundee was the only council in our area to offer free music lessons in schools – Angus Council, Fife Council and Perth and Kinross Council all charged.