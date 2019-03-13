Free meals to be handed out as Dundee soup kitchen tradition is revived

A local cafe will be giving away free soup and bread to bring an old Dundee tradition back to life.

Underworld cafe, located on Perth Road, is set to open a free soup kitchen to revive the times when Dundee was a bustling port city and a hub of activity with the university being recently built.

According to stories passed through the years, back in the late 1800s wealthy merchants used to distribute free soup and bread to struggling artists and scholars and anyone else who needed it.

Some people even say that the Dundonian tradition in aid of those in need goes much further back.

The cafe will be handing out the free meal to anyone who wants it or needs it tomorrow from 11am-2pm.

The main menu will still offer their standard meals and snacks at the usual price while vegetarian and vegan options will also be available.