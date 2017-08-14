A free cycling training camp scheme is to be held in Dundee later this year.

Bikeability Scotland aims to give children the encouragement, skills and confidence they need to cycle safely on the roads and to carry on cycling into adulthood.

The camp will be held at Ancrum Outdoor Centre in October.

Outdoor learning manager Derek Napier said: “This is a great opportunity for children to learn a key life-skill and to promote cycling as a safe mode of transport.

“We have fantastic, highly experienced coaches and first class equipment — and the best bit of all, it’s free.”

Picture shows an officer giving directions to a young cyclist during a previous course.