Free lateral flow tests in Scotland: Where to order NHS tests

From Monday Scots without Covid-19 symptoms are being encouraged to carry out free twice-weekly lateral flow tests at home.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that free lateral flow tests will be available for everyone in Scotland from April 26 as part of the move to Level Three of coronavirus lockdown rules.

The First Minister said the tests would be available to order online or to collect from local test centres.

“They can be ordered online for delivery to your home – you can find information on how to do that on the Scottish Government’s website,” she said.

“Alternatively, you can collect the tests from Covid-19 testing centres in the afternoon or early evening,” she said.

What are lateral flow tests?

Lateral flow tests are aimed at people who do not have symptoms and provide results in around 30 minutes.

Unlike the more common PCR tests, people can use the device at home to find out if they are potentially carrying the virus without knowing it.

The devices are less accurate than a PCR test, and anyone who tests positive after a lateral flow test at home will have their results verified by a full test.

Who can order a lateral flow test?

From Monday you will be able to order a pack of the tests if you do not currently have access to the tests, such as those who attend school.

You can only order a test if you do not have symptoms of the virus, those with symptoms will be required to book a test in the normal way.

Where can I collect the tests?

You will be able to order the tests online at gov.uk, and you can choose to collect them at a local test centre or have them delivered to your home.

You can see a map of local tests centres below.

What is in the test pack?

The pack contains:

Seven rapid lateral flow home test kits

Instructions on how to take the test

Instructions on how to report each result to the NHS

What about the results?

The devices work in a similar way to pregnancy tests and will display a positive or negative result. You will be asked to report the result of each test, even if it is negative, to the NHS.

You can also contact the Scottish testing helpline on 0300 303 2713.