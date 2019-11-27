Free fun for families in City Square this Hogmanay with cast of Funbox

Scottish family entertainers Funbox hold the key to free entertainment in City Square this Hogmanay.

The group – featuring Anya, Gary and Kevin, formerly of the Singing Kettle – will bring free fun and singalongs to Dundee City Square on December 31 at 10am as part of the “It’s Happening” celebrations.

Local acts Echo Machine, Billy Mitchell and Janine Allisa Wollman will also provide entertainment during the day at no cost before the ticketed event – featuring Kyle Falconer and Eddi Reader – brings in the bells later that evening.

Funbox has just finished a run of shows at the Whitehall Theatre and “music man” Gary Coupland – who spent almost three decades delighting kids with the Kettle – can’t wait to come back to the city.

He said: “Funbox are delighted to be ending the year in their favourite city. You don’t have to encourage children in Dundee to sing or join in, they automatically do it.

“Because of this, we’ll be doing classic Scots songs like ‘Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny’ and ‘Buy me a Banana’. We’re looking forward to it.”