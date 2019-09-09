Free football coaching for Dundee kids launched by former defender Stuart

Former footballer Stuart McCaffrey is set to score a winner with Dundee kids in a free coaching scheme.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle and Morton defender works as chief operating officer with the Scottish Football Partnership Trust (SFPT) helping deliver a variety of programmes from new dressing rooms to portable floodlights.

The partnership also provides coaching sessions for a variety of ages.

Now SFPT has teamed up with the Tartan Army Children’s Charity (TACC) to deliver the GoFitba Project in the autumn to 40 schoolkids at Dundee East Community Sports Hub.

Stuart said: “We’re excited to be working with TACC in Dundee in conjunction with Dundee East Community Sports Club.

“GoFitba is a 12-week, football-based, health and wellbeing project which provides opportunities for some of Scotland’s most disadvantaged P4-P7 children to take part in a weekly two-hour, free, fun sport and health education initiative. During the second hour, the participants take part in an interactive educational journey with their very own GoFitba learning journal to explore the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle through diet and nutrition.

“The final component of each session sees the children being served a hot healthy meal and an opportunity to enjoy some social time with their peers.”

TACC has donated £6,000 to SFPT.