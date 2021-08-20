Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Free entry for NHS workers to Alice In Wonderland World at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

By Rebecca Baird
August 20, 2021, 12:00 pm
Pitlochry Festival Theatre is offering free tickets to Alice In Wonderland World as a thank-you to NHS workers.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre is offering free tickets to Alice In Wonderland World as a thank-you to NHS workers.

To thank them for their efforts during the pandemic, Pitlochry Festival Theatre is offering NHS workers free tickets each for its interactive, walk-through Alice In Wonderland adventure.

Alice’s adventures from the famous Lewis Carroll novel are brought to life in the theatre’s Explorer’s Garden, and PFT wants NHS staff to have a well-deserved taste of Wonderland.

Once there, visitors are invited to join the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, journey along the Playing Card Path, and even meet some of the famous characters, including the Cheshire Cat, giant Caterpillar and more.

The story will be told in both English and Gaelic through beacon technology on the visitors’ own devices, and the theatre’s How To Build Your Own Theatre series contains tips for people to make their own costumes ahead of the visit.

‘Drink me’: The walk-through adventure is suitable for kids and grown-ups alike. 

Amy Liptrott, associate director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre said: “ To all the amazing NHS workers, we would love to invite you and your families to enjoy the wonderful Alice in Wonderland World interactive experience in our beautiful gardens in Pitlochry as a small but heartfelt thank you for all your amazing work.”

Each NHS worker can get up to four free tickets for Alice In Wonderland World by calling the Pitlochry Festival Theatre box office on 01796 484626.

Alice in Wonderland World runs until September 12 from Thursdays-Sundays between 12-5pm. Last entry is at 4pm.

Related:

‘Women always know’: Playwright Hannah Lavery reveals dark truths in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s female-centred Jekyll and Hyde