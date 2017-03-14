A free course teaching people how to perform emergency life support will be running in several locations across Tayside.

Heartstart Discovery is running six two-hour training sessions throughout March, which cover the basics of helping someone until professional help arrives.

Helen Brady, Heartstart Discovery co-ordinator said: “It’s extremely important that as many people as possible know these skills because we never know when something could happen.

“Members of the public are quite capable of learning these skills and no medical knowledge is required. It only takes two hours to learn the skills which may save a life.”

Each session will cover caring for an unconscious person who is breathing, caring for an unconscious person who is not breathing and performing CPR, how to recognise the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and how to deal with it, helping someone who is choking and helping someone who is bleeding badly.

Sessions will be held in Dundee on Wednesday March 22 from 7-9pm and in Arbroath on Friday March 31 from 10.30am-12.30pm.