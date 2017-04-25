Dundee Museum of Transport is inviting the public to join a free trial of its Cultural Heritage Tours.

The four distinct tours will ferry passengers around the city’s cultural hotspots including the Frigate Unicorn, the Howff, the RRS Discovery, the Law, Verdant Works and the Museum of Transport itself.

The museum is running tours today and Wednesday, as well as May 2 and 3.

Place are still available for the tours running in the second week.

Each of the tours, running from 10.45am to 3.15pm, revolves around a specific theme.

The Time Traveller, which delves into the city’s past, includes a Dark Dundee walking tour at the Howff, while By Land, Sea & Air explores the city’s relationship with transport.

Discovering Dundee features a trip aboard the Discovery and a private tour of the Museum of Transport, while Work Hard, Play Hard includes a trip to Verdant Works to learn about the city’s industrial past

Museum manager Samantha Bannerman said: “Half of those trying out our heritage tours are figures from the tourism industry and the city council, while the other half will be members of the public so we can get their views.

“Anyone who would like to take part in the trial can email info@dmoft.co.uk or call 01382 455196.

“The trials are free. All we ask is that guests fill in a survey at the end.”