Free beer at Dundee Street Fighter event

Two heavyweights of the UK games design scene will go toe-to-toe at an e-sports event in Dundee.

Teams from studios Ninja Kiwi and Tag Games will be among entrants to battle it out in the Street Fighter V computer games tournament at Abertay University on September 8.

With cash prizes on offer, the contest is being held as part of THIS Festival, a four-day city celebration of all things computer games.

Strictly for over-18s, the tournament is one of a series of events marking 20 years since Abertay became the first university in the world to offer degrees in computer games.

The ‘Abertay Arena’ clash costs £5 to enter and includes a free beer (or other drink), pizza and entertainment from a local radio DJ and wrestling announcer.

Globally, e-sports is big business, and with international revenues expected to smash $1 billion by 2019 local organisers hope to establish Dundee as a Scottish base for a wider annual competition.

David Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Dundee-based Ninja Kiwi Europe said: “We are delighted to be involved in THIS Festival and are looking forward to going up against our good friends at Tag.

“There’s no doubt that e-sports is becoming a huge market and I think that will only continue to grow in the coming years.”

Paul Farley, CEO of Tag said: “There’s a lot to celebrate about the Dundee games scene and it’s fantastic to see an event of this size get off the ground.

“We are pretty confident we can give the guys at Ninja a good run for their money but we will see what happens on the night.”

As well as the main event, there will be a whole range of breakout games for audience members to try on screens set up around the venue in Abertay student centre.

A film crew will be on hand to catalogue the drama unfolding across the night and there will be live pre and post-match interviews with players and audience members.

During the break there will be an opportunity for further grudge matches between audience members and the opportunity to challenge industry pros to a match.

To attend the tournament or enter a team of three visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/this-e-sports-tournament-tickets-36071849874