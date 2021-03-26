Free baked potatoes to be handed out to Perth kids by Saints in the Community

Saints in the Community is going to be handing out hundreds of meals to families in Perth.

On Wednesday, between 4.30pm and 6pm, Saints in the Community will be handing out baked potatoes, fruit and smoothies to children living in the Tulloch, Fairfield and North Muirton areas.

Almost 100 hot baked potato meals were given children living in Letham by the football club on Wednesday.

The choice of baked potato filling have all been chosen by some of the St Johnstone League Cup heroes, with beans from Zander Clark, cheese from Chris Kane, tuna mayo from Jason Kerr, chilli con carne from Liam Gordon, and veggie chilli from Guy Melamed.

Rebekah Penman from Saints in the Community said: “We want to support families because it has been a tough year for them with home schooling and some of them might have struggled financially and deserve a treat.

“The club is winning cups and is in the top six but we can’t have fans into the stadium, so we will go to the fans.

“We are asking parents to order a baked potato with a choice of filling relating to a player’s choice.

“The St Johnstone kitchen team prepares and packages the meals and then a team of drivers take them out.

“Last week in Letham we had staff from the football club, coaches and Roddy Grant, who the kids might not know but the parents certainly did.

“We do have a few surprises as well – when we were out in Letham we brought (club mascot) Brogan the Beagle out with us and had some goodie bags which the families were unaware of, they thought they were just getting a night off from cooking.”

The free meals project is being supported by Aviva, St Johnstone’s main community sponsor, and Rebekah said both Saints in the Community and Aviva were keen to do something to help families during the coronavirus lockdown.

She added: “It has grown arms and legs, but we would not have been able to do this ourselves so it’s great to have Aviva’s support behind it.

“We are aware these areas in north Perth may be more deprived and harder hit by Covid-19 and these areas are populated by families. There is a big kid density here.

“We just want to bring a smile to the fans and promote healthy eating at the same time, and it always makes us grateful to support families.

“We are excited this is happening and to be able to continue to support families throughout the coronavirus pandemic and keep that momentum going in the community.”

Orders need to be completed online by 7pm on Sunday March 28.