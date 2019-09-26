‘Freddy Krueger-like’ scratches left all over Dundee motorist’s car

A motorist has been left with a hefty bill after a vandal left “Freddy Krueger-like” scratches on his car.

Darren Lawson, who lives in Balunie Gardens, Douglas, contacted police on Monday after he found markings longer than a ruler on his black Mini Cooper.

The 31-year-old now estimates the damage will cost him £1,500 to fix, less than a year after he bought the car.

A spokesman for the force confirmed officers are now investigating the matter.

Darren suspects the car was targeted while parked outside his home sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Upon his arrival at work in Perth he noticed the bonnet, driver’s side door and rear had all been repeatedly scratched.

Although he thinks the incident has been “random” he warned others in the Douglas area to be vigilant following the incident.

He added: “There were at least seven or eight scratches on the bonnet alone.

“It has gone right through the paint work.

“My mate reckons I’m going to need a full respray.

“I was shocked at the level of damage.”

Darren said some had compared the markings to Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street character, Freddy Krueger, who had a gloved hand with razors.

He said: “Whoever has done it has taken a few minutes to cause this. Whether it’s been done with a key or something bigger I don’t know.

“I’ve spoken to other residents in the area and there doesn’t appear to have been any other vehicles targeted.”

Darren said the incident has spoiled his ability to enjoy driving.

He added: “I’m still able to drive the car but the way it looks at the moment I don’t really want to drive it.

“It has made me angry that someone would do this.

“This isn’t just one scratch someone has literally played noughts and crosses on my car.”

Police confirmed inquiries were ongoing to try and trace the person responsible for the damage and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101.