Freddie Fox has landed a new TV role, as the Beano comic’s chief mischief-maker Dennis.

Fox, 27, who comes from one of the most celebrated acting dynasties, will voice the schoolboy, formerly known as Dennis The Menace, later this year.

The star will make his debut as the black and red striped top-wearing character on the new show on CBBC later this year.

Fox said: “As a lifelong fan of Dennis, I am honoured to voice him for a new generation.

“I am so excited to be carrying on the red and black striped legacy of a character adored for his mischievousness, energy, live-in-the-moment attitude and full-on imagination.

“To borrow Dennis’s catchphrase, ‘This is going to be BLAM!’”