Less than 24 hours after presenting the Tele’s Community Spirit Awards, comedian Fred MacAulay joined football legend Sir Alex Ferguson in the directors’ box for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Watford.

Fred, an acclaimed stand-up, hosted our third annual Community Spirit Awards on Friday night before heading down south where he was a special guest at Old Trafford.

The funnyman sends out regular mischievous tweets to Donald Trump and used the opportunity to taunt the US President, tweeting a photo of him with the former United boss. He wrote: “Day -1439. Hey @realDonaldTrump – I’m late again with my daily post because I spent the day with a proper leader.”

Day -1439. Hey @realDonaldTrump -I'm late again with my daily post because I spent the day with a proper leader. pic.twitter.com/MREv1L0eMn — Fred MacAulay (@fredmacaulay) February 12, 2017

Eagle-eyed viewers of Match of the Day on Saturday night saw Fred sitting two seats away from Sir Alex, now a director at United, watching the club’s 2-0 success.

Community heroes were recognised in Friday night’s show at the Apex Hotel. For full coverage, including photos of all of the award winners, get today’s Tele.