Fraudsters reported to the police after hoax Amazon call to Dundee mum

A mum from Ardler was forced to contact police after a would-be fraudster tried to gain access to her bank accounts and personal information.

Jacqueline Rachwal was contacted by the crook who posed as an Amazon employee and asked her to download an app onto her phone, which would have given him access to her device as well as details which could have seen her lose out on cash.

Fortunately, Jacqueline refused and got off the phone before any damage was done.

She contacted the Tele after reading about pensioners Michael and Morag Thompson, from St Mary’s, who were scammed by someone pretending to be from Amazon last week.

The couple lost out on thousands of pounds worth of savings being tricked into allowing the fraudsters access to their bank accounts.

But they are not the only people who have been targeted in the city and Jacqueline said: “I was on the way to McDonald’s with my son when I got a phone call – when I answered it they said they were from Amazon and were taking £79.99 for my yearly subscription, and if I wanted to cancel it I was to press one.

“I didn’t think so I just pressed one.

“I don’t have Amazon Prime so I thought ‘I’m not paying £79 for something I am not going to use’.

“The man then said if I wanted to cancel the subscription I needed to download an app onto my phone.

“I had a quick sketch at the reviews of this app and found out it would allow this man access to my device, so I immediately said ‘no, I’m not giving you access’.

“He then started to get very angry and annoyed with me and said he would take £200 out of my bank account and there was nothing I could do about it.

“Thankfully that didn’t happen because I hadn’t given him any of my details, but had I downloaded this app he would have got access to everything.”

Jacqueline has previously had her bank account hacked, which has made her more aware of potential frauds and scams.

She now wants to make sure no one falls victim to this phone scam.

“I reported this to the police and the call was not from a withheld number so I was able to pass that onto them as well,” Jacqueline added.

“People need to understand Amazon will never call them, if they want to get in touch with you they will email you.

“I want to make sure people are aware of this and don’t do anything they are asked to if they are contacted by someone like this.”