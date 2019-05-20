Fraudster in Newcastle made £280 payment from Dundee man’s PayPal account

A Fintry man is furious after being told by his bank that a fraudulent purchase made in his name could not be cancelled before money was taken from his account.

Bob Innes, 64, said he received an email from PayPal advising him of a pending transaction he did not recognise.

On further investigation, Bob – who works at the Tayside Recycling Re-use Hub – found out that someone in Liverpool had ordered a Go-Pro 4K mountable camera using his bank details.

Not wanting the fraudster to get away with taking £280 from his account, Bob said he immediately phoned the TSB bank and contacted PayPal to cancel the order.

Despite having proof he had made no such order, Bob said bank staff “could do nothing” to prevent the transaction going through, resulting in the money being taken from his account.

“I’m a keen motorcyclist,” said Bob.

“Completely coincidentally, this fraudster bought something using my PayPal account which I might have considered buying – a mountable camera which could have been of use on my bike.

“I received an email on Saturday morning telling me the transaction was going to take place and I got straight in touch with both PayPal and the TSB to cancel it.

“I could not get through to a single person at PayPal and had to submit my claim via email – and I’m still waiting to hear back.

“I spoke to several people over the phone at TSB, who told me they could not cancel the transaction and that it would go through.

“I then tried to move money out of the account, in case any more money was going to be taken.

“I was furious when they said they couldn’t cancel it. I don’t understand why and it has left me feeling very unsure about online banking safety.”

TSB and PayPal were asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.