Fraudster admits lying to get job at Dundee nursery

A convicted benefit fraudster has admitted lying about her qualifications to get a job at a Dundee nursery.

At a hearing, Janette Robertson, 34, from Dundee, admitted all charges levelled at her by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The social worker falsely informed bosses at The Ark Nursery in Dundee that she had achieved an HNC qualification in childcare and education when she had not, between December 2014 and January 2015.

Between January and February 2015, she also told her employer that she had forgotten to bring the certificate in as proof, knowing that she did not have the qualification.

She admitted that her actions regarding the nursery were dishonest but denied that her fitness to practise was impaired as a result of her actions.

Representing herself at the hearing, Ms Robertson, who is still employed by the nursery, said she had started a childcare course as of May this year and was paying back the fradulently claimed cash.

She told the panel: “I have apologised profusely to the SSSC, to my work, my management and to any service users affected.

“I have admitted that I should have behaved more appropriately in the circumstances.”

She added that difficult personal circumstances had led to the dishonest benefit claims and that she had completed a 12-month community payback order within six months.

She also said that she had received positive feedback from her employers about her work as a carer.

However, the SSSC said that positive feedback about her was immaterial.

Christopher Bailey, a solicitor representing the watchdog, said: “This is not an issue of her practise. You can have a good worker who is able to do her job — but what I think we have here today is an attitude problem related to honesty.

“There has been a pattern of concerning behaviour dealing with honesty — this is a breach of a fundamental tenet of the profession.

“This type of behaviour goes to the core of somebody’s values and shows there are attitude issues which call into question their suitability to work in social services.”

The panel will decide what sanctions, if any, Ms Robertson will face, such as removal from the register, when the hearing resumes today.