Fraud squads probed 13 Dundee City Council workers as whistleblowing led to investigations

More than a dozen council workers were subject to fraud squad probes last year.

A total of 13 Dundee City Council employees and one third-party agency worker were subject to inquiries as a result of whistleblowing.

It’s twice the number referred last year of seven.

A total of 11 cases were unsubstantiated or led to no further action, one is still ongoing and the outcome of another is unknown. One worker chose to quit before their investigation was concluded.

Meanwhile, the council’s corporate fraud team also identified £236,700 of fraudulent housing benefits in 2018/19.

In all, 42 cases were logged out of 156 referrals by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

However, the team says it has been less able to target benefit cheats because the DWP is not sharing as much information as before.

In 2017/18, £461,959 of illegally obtained housing benefit was identified out of 310 referrals – nearly twice as much as the year after.

A member of the team told the council’s scrutiny committee: “The DWP do not report figures (on fraudulent housing benefit claims) and are not willing to share them at a national level.

“Last year I reported there was £461,959 of housing benefit overpayment.

“This year that has dropped to £236,700 purely on the DWP actions. Why are we not targeting housing benefit as much as we were before?

“We do pick up on things that sometimes they (the DWP) say they aren’t going after but we do anyway. That totalled £4,416 last year.

“If they won’t go after that person because there’s been an error in the award of housing benefit we will pursue that.”

The DWP insisted it maintains a zero-tolerance policy to fraud and said it would take “swift action to investigate” as required.

Elsewhere, the council’s fraud team has also identified 62 cases of falsely claimed housing tenancies, disabled parking badges and council tax discounts, totalling £147,876 of savings.