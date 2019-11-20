Fraud reports on the up in Dundee: Police vow to tackle the issue

Councillors have expressed concern at a rise in cases of fraud reported across Dundee in six months.

Police say the number of reports of fraud received between April and September has risen 58% compared to the same period in 2018, from 148 to 235.

The latest figures suggest there are 15.85 fraud reports filed for every 10,000 people in the city – nearly 50% more than the national average.

Detection rates in the period have also fallen from 43.9% to 34.5% – pinned by police on the time it can take to investigate con artists.

The figures cover online activity, telephone scams, banking transfers, iTunes card scams, bogus callers and people not receiving goods they have paid for.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, divisional commander for Tayside, briefed councillors on the latest figures – but warned that conviction rates can be low for certain types of fraud.

“Telephone fraud can be committed anywhere – the chance of finding an offender is quite remote so our focus has to be on the prevention,” he said.

“Bogus workmen are here and now – we’re working closely with Trading Standards but I think we could do more.

“Our banking protocol has been successful, but we are putting a lot of emphasis on people just taking a moment to think (if the transaction is legitimate).”

Broughty Ferry Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan quizzed the top cop on what he called a “remarkable increase in the number of frauds”.

He asked: “Where are they being carried out, so communities can be on their guard?”

Ch Supt Todd said every report of fraud, even if it is yet to be confirmed, is recorded as an offence and subsequently investigated.

“The increase in number is partly down to recording them. In all instances where suspected fraud has occurred we will record it as a fraud,” he said.

“This is a change in our recording procedure.”

The Tayside commander has also vowed to step up efforts to tackle fraud in the city.