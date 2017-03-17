Fraser out for rest of season

Dundee United will be without attacking midfielder Scott Fraser for the rest of the season after it was confirmed he has broken his foot.

The 21-year-old was taken off in the 3-2 defeat to St Mirren on Wednesday with a suspected fracture to his right foot and it was confirmed today he would miss the remainder of the campaign.

He’s due to have surgery to mend the break and will have to wait until next season before a return to action.

The loss to St Mirren was a painful one all round for the Tangerines with Sean Dillon also leaving the Paisley 2021 Stadium on crutches with ankle ligament damage.