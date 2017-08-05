The campaign for a law in memory of footballer Frank Kopel visited the home of Dundee United, the club where he played for a decade.

His wife Amanda, who has led calls for free personal care to be extended to dementia patients aged under 65, was joined at Tannadice by MSPs Miles Briggs and Kirstene Hair.

Former Manchester United player Frank was diagnosed with dementia aged 59, with Mrs Kopel paying £1,200 a month for care until he died aged 65 in 2014, just weeks after he qualified for free personal care on his birthday.

Mr Briggs has brought forward a member’s bill to implement what has become known as “Frank’s Law”.

If successful, the legislation would see those suffering conditions like dementia — but are under 65 — receive the same free personal care provided to those over that age.

The member’s bill consultation is open until October 6, and the Tannadice visit was aimed at encouraging more individuals and organisations involved.