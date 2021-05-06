Stadiums fundraiser for Alzheimer’s backed by wife of Dundee United legend Frank Kopel

A far-travelled football fan made a special foray into Tayside as part of his fundraising tour of Scotland’s league grounds has been supported by the wife of Dundee United legend Amanda Kopel.

Eddie McCluskey, from Motherwell, is on a mission to tick off a visit to all 42 SPFL stadia in a fundraising venture for Alzheimer Scotland.

The 59-year-old had plans to add the idea to his retirement bucket list.

But family tragedy brought the fundraiser forward after warehouse worker Eddie experienced the devastating loss of loved ones to dementia.

As he passed through Angus, the Celtic fan’s effort received the backing of Frank’s Law campaigner Amanda Kopel, who Eddie met at the Gayfield Park home of Arbroath FC.

Fundraising wall

A recent addition at the Red Lichties’ ground is a supporters’ wall built with engraved bricks during a lockdown initiative which raised a massive £100,000 for the club.

It includes the Kopel family’s block in memory of Amanda’s husband, Frank, marking the Dundee United legend’s time as a Gayfield player/coach in the early 1980s.

Amanda led the successful campaign to abolish care charges for under-65s with debilitating conditions.

Frank’s Law legislation finally came into force in April 2019 – five years after her husband lost his battle with dementia.

Amanda said: “When Eddie got in touch I was delighted to agree to meet him with Frank’s Law t-shirts and thank him for what he is doing to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland.

“Frank’s Law may be in place but that does not mean that our work is done because there are still so many who need support.

“This pandemic has been incredibly hard for everyone.

“For the thousands of families affected by dementia it has been a real struggle.

“Eddie knows from his own experience the devastating impact of dementia and I hope people will support him in his fundraiser.”

Admiration

Eddie said: “I saw Frank play many times at Celtic Park and when we came up to Tannadice.

“I admired him greatly as a player, and I truly admire Amanda for the amazing work she did to make Frank’s Law happen.

“I’d always fancied the idea of visiting all the grounds as a bit of fun.

“But the loss of beloved family members to dementia brought it close to home and I decided to try to raise some money to help.

“The clubs couldn’t have been more welcoming,” added Eddie, who is posting his travels on his Facebook page.

“I have been up north and even popped in to Brora Rangers, just in case they are added to the league.

Fresh from seeing the side secure a third successive season of Championship football, Arbroath chairman Mike Caird said he was delighted to welcome Eddie to Arbroath.