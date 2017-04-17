A couple reunited after four months apart spent some of their first hours together in hospital after a drama unfolded in a family restaurant.

Bethany Clark, 18, of St Mary’s, had travelled from Dundee to Edinburgh Airport to meet her partner Sophia Friedrich, 19, who had been studying computer science in Frankfurt.

They stayed overnight and were preparing to leave Frankie and Benny’s in Edinburgh’s Omni Centre when Sophia suddenly started suffering vertigo symptoms.

Concerned staff cleared the surrounding area of diners and allowed Sophia to lie down.

But her condition didn’t improve and after she was sick, paramedics were called and she was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sophia was treated for several hours before being released and allowed to travel with Bethany to Dundee where she continues to recover from labyrinthitis — an inner ear infection.

Bethany, a photography and television student, has thanked the staff at Frankie and Benny’s who came to Sophia’s aid.

She said: “I had picked Sophia up the evening before and we stayed overnight in Edinburgh before having lunch at Frankie and Benny’s the next day.

“It all happened quite suddenly. Sophia felt really faint and had to lie down on the seats.

“The waiter got us some water and the manager Steve Potts came over to check if we were OK and if there was anything he could do.

“Sophia was really struggling and Mr Potts moved some of the other people away so we had a section at the back and she had privacy.

“She was conscious but after about 20 minutes Mr Potts said it was best to call an ambulance. He was great.

“Sophia was sick and I was getting quite panicky but he was really nice.”

Paramedics took Sophia into an ambulance and Mr Potts helped the couple with their suitcases, as they had planned to catch a train home to Dundee.

Bethany said: “We must have been in hospital for about three hours and they gave Sophia some anti-sickness tablets.

“She was in hospital due to labyrinthitis about two weeks ago so the doctors think it was probably the after-effects of that.

“She still has a few symptoms but is recovering well. I just want to say a massive thank you to Mr Potts, the waiter and everyone else — they were fantastic.”

Mr Potts said: “We were pleased to be able to help Sophia, as we would anyone in distress.

“We are very pleased to hear that she is now at home and on the mend.”