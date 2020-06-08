Frankie and Benny’s in crisis talks with landlords over Dundee, Perth and Fife eateries

A troubled restaurant chain with eateries in Dundee, Perth and Fife has entered emergency talks with landlords.

The Restaurant Group owns the Frankie & Benny’s chain which has premises within Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre, St Catherine’s Leisure Park in Perth, Fife Central Retail Park in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline’s Whimbrel Place. The locations are all currently closed.

It was reported last week that a ‘large number’ of its outlets – between 100 and 120 – will remain closed after lockdown ends.

Today the group has confirmed it has entered fresh talks with its landlords as it looks to “restructure” the business.

The group said: “As is widely understood our industry is facing exceptional challenges in what is an unprecedented operating environment.

“The casual dining sector was already facing significant challenges prior to the onset of Covid-19, with overcapacity and significant cost pressures.

“In order to meet both the immediate challenges and to build a post-lockdown business with a sustainable future, we are in discussions with our landlords regarding potential restructuring options for our leisure estate.”

The Restaurant Group said its Wagamama, airport concessions and pub operations were not affected by the discussions.

In September last year, the company said it expected to close around half of its sites when leases come up for renewal.

In March, TRG was forced to shut a majority of its Chiquito Mexican-style outlets as well as its Food & Fuel chain of pubs in London after falling into administration.

The company, which also owns Garfunkel’s, is one of the largest restaurant operators in Britain.

It currently has around 22,000 staff on furlough.