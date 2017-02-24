Dutchman Frank van der Struijk is a doubt for Dundee United’s Tannadice clash with Morton on Saturday.

The 31-year-old defender suffered a dead leg during last weekend’s successful Challenge Cup trip to Queen of the South and has missed training so far this week.

And it looks like he will be touch and go for the clash with the Ton.

“Frank managed to get through the game at Queens but he’s been struggling a bit since,” reported manager Ray McKinnon.

“We will give him as much time as possible to recover and we’re hoping he will be available but, right now, it’s a case of wait and see with him.”

Ray did confirm keeper Cammy Bell will return to action on Saturday.

The 30-year-old missed the Championship defeat at Falkirk and then the cup semi win because of a thigh strain picked up in training a fortnight ago.

He’s back working normally, though, and has been pencilled in for a return this weekend.

“Cammy looks fine. If he’d been needed he could probably have played at a push in Dumfries but we had Luis Zwick so there was no point in taking any risks,” added Ray.

Meanwhile, Coll Donaldson’s proposed move to Poland appears to have stalled over the terms of the deal. If the defender is to move to Brut-Bet Termalica Nieciecza, United and he want it to be on a permanent basis.

But the Poles have proposed a loan deal until the end of their season, so there is still talking to be done.

Word from Poland is he will now travel back to Tannadice but, with their transfer window not closing until next week, there is time for a deal to be worked out.