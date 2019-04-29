Status Quo legend Francis Rossi coming to Dundee for ‘intimate evening of chat and music’

Legendary Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock ’n’ roll when he takes to the stage at Dundee Rep next year.

A spokesman for the Rep said: “This will be an intimate evening of chat and music.

“In Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much, the founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of Status Quo will talk about his mishaps and adventures of life on the road with one of the biggest and most loved bands ever.

“Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out.

“Francis will be joined on stage by award-winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall, who has sold more than one million books.

“After the show, Francis will sign copies of his best-selling autobiography, I Talk Too Much.”

The spokesman added: “Francis sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock ’n’ roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was made an OBE in 2010 and has a Brit Award for his outstanding contribution to music.

Status Quo have sold more than 120 million records globally.

The band’s guitarist Rick Parfitt died on Christmas Eve 2016.

He formed the band with Rossie in 1967 and they played together until Parfitt’s death.

Tickets for the show on May 30 2020 are on sale here.