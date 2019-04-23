Fracas outside Dundee bar leads to arrest of 16-year-old

Customers poured out of a Dundee pub last night after a disturbance in the street outside.

Shocked residents looked on from windows on Albert Street at around 10pm before two police officers arrived on bicycles from nearby Lyon Street to calm the situation outside the Albert Bar.

One witness said: “There was a lot of shouting, screaming and swearing going on and everyone piled out of the bar to see what was going on.

“It was quite a scene and a lot of people looking out of their windows were quite shocked by what they saw.

“But the police were there very quickly and the officers – a man and a woman – soon had the situation under control.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with an incident on Albert Street shortly after 10pm last night.

“He was charged with relevant offences.”