Fox dies after becoming trapped inside toilet at Dundee FC’s ground, Dens Park

A fox has died after becoming trapped inside a toilet at Dens Park football stadium in Dundee.

The wild animal became stuck in the Dundee FC grounds after the stadium was forced to close when the city was placed under level three coronavirus lockdown.

It was found by groundskeepers on October 28 when they heard scratching coming from behind a door.

The fox, which is thought to have been trapped in the toilet for up to a week, had a badly damaged and infected leg when it was discovered.

Officers from the Scottish SPCA were called to Dens Park straight away, but sadly they had to put the fox to sleep because of the seriousness of its injuries.

The SSPCA is now urging anyone who takes care of outbuildings or a stadium that is currently closed due to the pandemic to regularly check them for wildlife.

Stuart Louch, SSPCA animal rescue officer, said: “We’re not sure how long the fox has been in the stadium, it could have been up to a week.

“The fox had found his way underneath the concourse.

“His leg was very badly injured and had become infected.

“We suspected he had sustained an injury after falling from a height.

“As there are no fans attending games just now due to the pandemic, the grounds are not checked as often as they would if there was footfall.

“The groundskeepers acted very quickly when they realised the fox was trapped.

“They managed to contain him and immediately contacted us.

“We were there within the hour.

“Unfortunately the wounds and infection in the fox’s leg were so severe that he sadly had to be put to sleep.”

He added: “We are urging those who take care of buildings or a stadium to check the vicinity regularly in case any wild animals have become trapped.

“If anyone finds a trapped or stranded animal then they should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Dundee was placed under a tier three coronavirus lockdown last week, which sees a ban on live events and sports stadia and entertainment venues close.