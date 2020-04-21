Fourth man appears in Dundee Sheriff Court on samurai sword charge

A man has appeared in court accused of being caught with a samurai sword in a car with three other men.

Charlie Anderson, 29, was ordered to stand trial in connection with the allegation after being fully committed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Anderson, along with Dale Duncan, 27, Ryan Maich, 24, and 36-year-old John Drinnan, is accused of committed the offence on Annfield Row in Dundee on April 10.

Prosecutors allege all four men reset a car dishonestly appropriated by theft on Annfield Row on March 12.

Thereafter, it is alleged they were found in possession of a lock knife on the same street on April 10.

During the same incident, it is alleged all four were found in possession of a samurai sword.

Drinnan, of Fairbairn Street, is also accused of being in possession of the Class A drug cocaine.

A fourth charge alleges all four men were in breach of the new coronavirus legislation on Annfield Row on April 9.

They are accused of contravening the regulations by leaving the place where they were residing and gathering in a group without a reasonable excuse and without lawful authority to do so.

Anderson, of Balunie Avenue, made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

Drinnan along with Duncan, of Harlow Place, and Maich, of Beauly Crescent, previously appeared from custody on petition before Sheriff George Way.

Both Duncan and Maich appeared via video link from HMP Perth, while Drinnan appeared personally in the dock.

They continued to make no plea or declaration during the brief hearing which was held in private.

Sheriff Way fully committed the men for trial and Duncan was released on bail.

Both Maich and Drinnan were remanded in custody.