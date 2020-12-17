A woman who reportedly died from drug-related issues has become the fourth sudden death at a block of social housing flats since the beginning of the lockdown.

Police Scotland have confirmed the body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered inside a property on the Cowgate on Monday.

The sight of police has become commonplace for residents in recent months, with the Tele first reporting a 27-year-old man had died suddenly in a flat in August.

One resident told the Tele there had been one other death during lockdown before the 27-year-old passed away in August – which was confirmed by the property management firm, Hillcrest Housing.

Then, in October, the body of a 38-year-old man was discovered at a property in the block.

One resident has claimed the street has become a “lethal cocktail” of challenging tenants, anti-social issues and drug dealing.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

The tenant, who did not wish to be named, added: “There are only 19 flats within this block and that’s the fourth person to have died in here since lockdown.

“I was aware of the police presence on Tuesday following the woman’s death the previous day.

“My condolences go to the woman’s family, I’ve lived here for a number of years and I’ve never seen the challenges we’ve witnessed here in the last 12 months.

“The morale here is at rock bottom though – with everything that has been going on, residents have voiced their concerns about the tenants who are moving in here.

“If you bring people in with challenging circumstances and add drug dealing and anti-social issues you’ve got a lethal cocktail.

“There doesn’t seem to be any consideration as to impact this is having on the other residents.”

Another local confirmed he had seen an unmarked police vehicle at the scene shortly before 6pm on Tuesday.

He added: “I saw the police going into the block there was an unmarked car which suggested to me the CID were still there.

“There was a large police van at the scene also, to hear another young life has been taken in that block is tragic it must be horrendous living in there at the moment.”

‘We are working hard to bring these issues to a close’

A spokesman for Hillcrest said “Hillcrest Homes is currently working alongside Police Scotland to investigate and resolve the ongoing issues at our Cowgate property, and as such, we are unable to comment further.

“However, we would like to reiterate that all of our properties are let to tenants in line with local common housing registers and legal requirements.

“We also have a range of support services available for those experiencing substance misuse issues, and we would encourage anyone concerned to get in touch to access this.

“We’d like to offer our sincere thoughts and condolences to all affected, and reassure our Cowgate tenants that we are working hard to bring these issues to a close.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers in Dundee were called to the report of the sudden death of a 24-year-old woman within a property on Cowgate around 5.30pm on Monday December 14.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”