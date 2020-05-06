Four-year-old wants to thank ‘hero’ nurse who helped him after he fell from bike in Angus

A brave youngster wants to thank a “hero” nurse who stopped to help him when he fell off his bike and burst his chin open.

Four-year-old Calvin, from Dundee, had been out enjoying the sunshine on the Carnoustie waterfront with his family when the accident happened.

He fell from his bike and split open his chin – however, a stranger immediately ran to his aid, calmed him down and cleaned him up.

The stranger even helped the family to their car so they could take little Calvin to the hospital.

Mum Chloe McLeod said they were not able to catch the woman’s name at the time, but they now want to track her down so they can say thank you to her properly.

Chloe said: “Calvin fell off his bike and went face first onto the concrete.

“I was in shock and so was he, and no one else wanted to help because of the pandemic.

“But this woman came running down with wet wipes, she was a complete hero.

“I didn’t think anyone would help us.

“This woman came to help us just when we needed it and comforted him – she was amazing.

“She cared for him like he was her own and she tied a face mask around his chin to stop the bleeding, which was really helpful and she helped us to our car.”

The family ended up having to go to Ninewells Hospital to get the injury seen to properly.

Chloe says although they don’t know who this woman is, she did tell them she worked locally as a nurse.

She continued: “I know she is a nurse at Ninewells Hospital, but I never took her name.

“Now my boy wants to say thank you to her.

“He is only four years old and he was so brave.

“I don’t know who she is, but I really want to say thank you to her too for running to help him.”

Thankfully Calvin is already making a speedy recovery and is already wanting to go back out on his bike.

Anyone who knows who this “hero” is can contact newsdesk@eveningtelegraph.co.uk so Calvin and his mum can say thank you to her.