Four-year-old Carnoustie girl delighted to receive personal thank you from the Queen

A personal thank you letter from the Queen has left a four-year-old Angus girl “over the moon”.

Natasha Ord, from Carnoustie, had sent a hand-drawn thank you card after her grandad, Mike Robertson, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Natasha’s mum Leona said: “My dad was awarded a BEM.

“We had all been discussing it and Natasha became really fascinated with the Queen.

“We went to Balmoral to show her where the Queen lives at times and she decided to write a thank you card, which we sent to Buckingham Palace.”

The letter was sent on the Queen’s behalf by lady-in-waiting Jennifer Gordon Lennox. The writing paper and envelope are adorned with the Queens’ royal crest and will take pride of place in a frame in the family’s Ferrier Street home.

Michael Robertson is conductor of the Carnoustie and District Youth Brass Band and was awarded the BEM for services to music.