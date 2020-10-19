Angus man accused of setting up doorbell camera to spy on partner during four-year campaign of abuse

A man has been accused of setting up a “Ring” style video doorbell to spy on his partner during a four-year campaign of abuse.

Donald Fraser is alleged to have installed the doorbell camera to monitor his partner’s visitors and listen to their conversations.

The 53-year-old is alleged to have subjected her to a course of coercive bullying and controlled what clothes she could wear and what food she was allowed to eat.

Fraser, of Broomwell Gardens, Monikie, is alleged to have monitored her behaviour by “constantly texting and telephoning her” when she wasn’t with him.

That charge alleges he demanded to know where she was, who she was with and what time she would return home at.

It is claimed he took her mobile phone, demanded the pass code and monitor her usage.

Fraser is alleged to have confiscated the phone on occasions if he did not approve of who she was speaking to.

He is alleged to have taken her car after refusing to let her drive it and insisting on driving her to and from her workplace.

Fraser is alleged to have barricaded the door of a cottage in a Perthshire village to prevent the woman getting in.

It is alleged the first series of incidents took place at her home, at SSE Hydro in Glasgow and at The Wine Press in Dundee between January 1 2015 and March 31 2019.

The second charge – including reference to the video doorbell – is alleged to have involved a course of abusive behaviour in a Perthshire village between April 1 2019 and August 14 2020.

He is alleged to have monitored her “activity and movement” by phoning and texting her repeatedly.

On March 2 this year he is alleged to have pursued her through the house. It is alleged he placed her in such a state of fear and alarm she was forced to barricade herself in the bathroom.

Fraser denied the charges at Perth Sheriff Court and a trial was set for next year.