With two weeks of the summer holidays down and another four to go, there’s still plenty to do around Dundee.

ParkLives Dundee marks its Love Parks Week with a huge range of activities taking place in the city’s green spaces.

The Big Picnic invites families from across the city to bring a picnic lunch to Baxter Park on Thursday and join in with free activities ranging from messy playtime to playground games.

ParkLives is also hosting a beach clean gathering at Castle Green beach in Broughty Ferry on July 22. It won’t all be hard work, though, with family games on the beach afterwards.

With World Emoji Day falling on July 17, ParkLives has organised for an emoji-themed celebration at Dudhope Park.

Alongside arts and crafts, family games and face-painting, the park will feature a giant smiley face emoji cut into the grass.

Other free activities on offer include archery, powerhoop, dodgeball and family tennis.

Today also sees the return of the Fake Festival team to Dundee, with a rocking line-up of the best tribute bands around.

Starting at 12.30pm at Lochee Park, it features a host of local musicians, including Miss Stephanie Mason, Bravado, Demi McMahon, Kashmir Crows and Cherry Bombz. In the evening, tribute bands Kings of Lyon (Kings of Leon) Green Date (Green Day) and Flash (Queen) will take to the stage. Be aware the show runs until 11pm.

Adult tickets on the door for the all-day festival are £26.50 while kids from 10-17 can get in for £16.

On Sunday, the Dundee Museum of Transport hosts its very first Emergency Vehicle Day.

Hosted in partnership with the British Red Cross, Dundee Airport, HM Coastguard and other agencies, the event features a newly restored Morris Minor Dundee police car as the centrepiece of the display.

Other attractions include other faithfully restored emergency vehicles, a climbing wall, sand art area and a variety of stalls. It runs from 10am-3.30pm.

Adults over 16 get in for £4, kids for £2 and under-fives for free.

Families can also buy a special ticket for two adults and two children for £10.

There’s some free music for kids on the HM Frigate Unicorn on Tuesday from 7.30pm, courtesy of young musicians group Feis Rois.

Tickets for adults are £8, and accompanied kids get in free.

There’s also a continuing run of courses in sports, drama and more all next week.

Douglas Sports Centre is also launching its Tots on the Go active programme, for wee ones aged from 18 months to five years.

The sessions, which can be paid for a day at a time for £5 or in a week-long block for £20, feature bouncy castle and soft play, outdoor messy playtime, arts and crafts, storytime and a visit to the Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Parents are required to attend each day but they can come along for free.

From Monday to Friday next week, Leisure and Culture Dundee is holding football day and half-day camps, in partnership with Dundee and Dundee United football clubs, as well as the SFA.

Each camp runs from 9am each day, Monday to Friday, at the Dundee International Sports Complex in Maryfield and aims to develop kids’ skills and confidence on the ball with fun games and competitions too.

The full day course for kids 5-16 is £60, while the half-day course for kids up to age 5 is £30.

Book online here.

All summer long, the Wellbank Village Hall, a stone’s throw from the city, is hosting daily children’s drama classes open to kids of primary school age.

Each class takes place at 6pm and includes taster sessions as well as the opportunity to perform in a showcase. Call 07903 665665 for more info.

It’s easy to get about Dundee by bus this summer with the Holiday Hop offer, provided by Dundee City Council in association with Xplore Dundee, Stagecoach East Scotland and Moffat and Williamson.

The offer, running until August 14, allows up to three kids to travel on any bus in the Dundee ABC area for just 20p each, when accompanied by a fare- paying adult or a concession ticket holder.

Xplore Dundee managing director Elsie Turbyne said: “It’s great to work alongside Dundee City Council and Stagecoach once again to offer this fantastic fare.”