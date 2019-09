Four people are to stand trial accused of engaging in a mass brawl involving weapons.

Victoria Higgins, 28, and Jabar Aziz, 47, both of Fleming Gardens South, 26-year-old Daryl Paige, of South Road, and Ranjo Ali, 32, of Crathie Place, will all stand trial on October 15.

All four deny fighting, shouting, swearing and brandishing weapons at Fleming Gardens South on September 25 last year.

Their bail orders were continued.