Four teens charged over ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance on a Dundee street.

Several police vehicles swooped on the city’s Lochee Road, at the junction with Tullideph Road, pictured, on Wednesday just before 1pm.

Up to 10 officers, along with a dog unit and traffic police, descended on the street around 1pm on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses spoke to the Tele of seeing four males with backpacks on being led away in handcuffs by police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed today that four males — three aged 16 and one 18 — have been charged in connection with the alleged disturbance.

The spokeswoman for the force said : “We can confirm three males aged 16 and an 18-year-old have been charged in relation to the disturbance and have been reported to the relevant authorities.”

Residents in Tullideph Road said the alleged incident came as a “surprise” as up to 10 officers were seen in the street.

Paul Gorman, who has lived in the area for more than five years, spoke of seeing a line of police vehicles at the scene.

The 49-year-old said the alleged disturbance seemed to go on for about 15 to 20 minutes.

He told the Tele: “Where they were positioned in Lochee Road, cars were having to swerve past the cop cars.

“It was a surprise to see so many officers.

“We have had cars being vandalised before, but it was certainly unusual to see that number of police during the middle of the day.”

Another witness said some of the officers began combing the area near to where the youths were quizzed.

He added: “It was an unusual place for the police to have apprehended these people.

“I do not know if it was an incident that had happened somewhere else and they’ve caught up with them here.

“I was wondering what was going on.

“There appeared to be traffic cops and a dog unit there as well — although the dogs never got out the van.”