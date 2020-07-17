Four teenagers expected in court today after police dog units called to Dundee multi

Dozens of police were called to a block of flats after a disturbance at an address in the early hours of yesterday morning.

As many as five police vehicles were seen on Hilltown Terrace after an incident inside a property within Hilltown Court shortly after 2am.

One local, who declined to be named, said he saw police taking statements from two members of the public on a grassy embankment near the block.

It is understood officers may also have been searching the wider area in connection with the incident.

The man added: “You see it all down here. When the police dog unit was parked up along with the other police cars I thought it must have been something fairly substantial going on.

“One neighbour had told me there had been an ambulance here maybe an hour beforehand but I’m not sure if it was connected.

“There were a number of people looking out of their windows onto the scene from what I could see.

“I saw two people speaking with one officer as you come out of Hilltown Terrace and that’s when I saw the dog unit was also stationed at the scene.

“It’s disappointing to see the police being called here so regularly but it is reassuring to see them here in such large numbers to deal with whatever has gone on.”

Police Scotland confirmed four teenagers were arrested and later charged.

A spokesman for the force added: “Police received a report of a disturbance at a property in Hilltown Court, Hilltown Terrace, Dundee around 2.20am on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

“Four males, aged 19, 19, 18 and 16, were arrested and charged in connection and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody on Friday, July 17, 2020.”