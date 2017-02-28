Four taken to hospital and road closed after serious crash

A woman has been seriously injured after a road crash in Angus.

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews were called to the A937 between Marykirk and Montrose following the smash just after 1pm.

The road remains closed while investigations are carried out.

Three-vehicles, a Citreon Xsara, Ford Focus and Vauxhall Mokka were involved in the collision.

One casualty needed to be freed from one of the vehicles by firefighters.

A female casualty was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious leg injury. Police held up traffic on Dundee’s Kingsway to allow the ambulance to allow the ambulance to get to hospital quicker.

The other casualties were taken to hospital in Aberdeen.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A937 in Angus at 1.01pm.

“Two ambulances, the Tayside Trauma Team and an officer attended.

“Four casualties were conveyed to hospital – one to Ninewells and three to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was freed using hydraulic cutting gear. Firefighters then made the scene safe before handing over to Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Anyone who has information that can assist officers with their enquiries into the collision is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”